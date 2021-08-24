Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,627 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sleep Number worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

