Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190,824 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of ZIX worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ZIX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

