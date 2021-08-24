Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,619 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Delek US worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $12,289,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

