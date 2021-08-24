Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of PGT Innovations worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

