Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of WEX worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in WEX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $178.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.97. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

