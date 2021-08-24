Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Virtu Financial worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.