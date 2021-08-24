Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of CMC Materials worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.