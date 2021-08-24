Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blueprint Medicines worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.