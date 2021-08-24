Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Bancorp worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.