Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,502 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sprout Social worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $14,471,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -241.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,706 shares of company stock worth $18,639,228 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

