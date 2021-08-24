Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,906 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

