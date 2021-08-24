Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,151 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Coherus BioSciences worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

