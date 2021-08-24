Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Horace Mann Educators worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

