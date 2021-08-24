Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $10.84 Million in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,725,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

