Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $11.57 Million in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 678,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Frontier Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

Shares of ULCC opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

