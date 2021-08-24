Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $14.35 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

