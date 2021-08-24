Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $14.83 Million in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 380,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

