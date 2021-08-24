Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,988 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 553,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,392 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTOS opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.