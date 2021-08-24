Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,262 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Patterson Companies worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $24,602,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCO stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.