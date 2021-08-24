Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,627 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sleep Number worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $7,583,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Sleep Number by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

