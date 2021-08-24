Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,740 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 543,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

