Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 306,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,586,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

