Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,366 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of TCMD opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $842.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

