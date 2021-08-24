Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $15,763,000.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

