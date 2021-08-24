Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,032 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.