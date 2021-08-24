Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of FTI Consulting worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

