Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 101,376 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,376 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of CNX Resources worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

