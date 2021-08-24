Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 102,893 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,893 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,273,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,953,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,463,116 shares of company stock worth $189,264,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.