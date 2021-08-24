Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 120,906 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,906 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $11,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,039,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 119,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

STLD stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.71. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.