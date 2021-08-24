Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 24,125 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Neenah worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Neenah by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neenah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Neenah by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $839.61 million, a PE ratio of -226.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

