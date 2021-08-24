Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Five Below worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Five Below stock opened at $227.43 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $230.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

