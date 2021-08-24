Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Five Below worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,695,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $227.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.78. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $230.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

