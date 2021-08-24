Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 31,521 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Sanmina worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 78.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 26.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 47.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

