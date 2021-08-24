Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 33,843 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,843 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

