Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 37,672 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,672 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Evolent Health worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,189,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

