Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 56,616 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 56,616 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Scorpio Tankers worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $8,309,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $889.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

