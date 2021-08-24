Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,127 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of FTI Consulting worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

