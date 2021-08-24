Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Pacira BioSciences worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.