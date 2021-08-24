Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 87,061 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,061 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Hope Bancorp worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 158,473 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

