Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $13.90 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Haemonetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $94,581,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

