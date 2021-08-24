Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,473 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Associated Banc worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,654 shares of company stock worth $1,707,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.