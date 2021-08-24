Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Open Lending worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $46,906,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

LPRO stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.