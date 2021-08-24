Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 117,340 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,978.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

