Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Oxford Industries worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,051,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $5,368,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXM opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,826.60 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

