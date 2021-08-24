Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 118.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

