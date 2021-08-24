Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Cap of $39.15 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $39.15 million and $745,226.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00123937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00154743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,071.31 or 1.00140520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.85 or 0.00982943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.75 or 0.06540625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

