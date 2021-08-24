Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

