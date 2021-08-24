Peter Henderson Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$78,000.00.
Shares of HPQ stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.77. 829,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$255.30 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.68.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
