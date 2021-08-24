Peter Henderson Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.77. 829,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$255.30 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

