Phala Network (PHA) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $225.75 million and $37.01 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00794443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00100219 BTC.

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

