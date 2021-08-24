Phantasma Price Up 6.7% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $26.29 million and $462,703.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.59 or 0.99956473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00070349 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

